Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Transportation Department employee and Custodian Alfonso Credit the district’s 2022-23 Employee of the Year, CPSD announced in a ceremony at their convocation last week.

Credit, a custodian bus driving aide, received a $500 check in addition to the honor and was nominated by his peers in the Transportation Department for the award, CPSD Spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday. He won the award out of a field of six finalists.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

