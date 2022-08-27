Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Transportation Department employee and Custodian Alfonso Credit the district’s 2022-23 Employee of the Year, CPSD announced in a ceremony at their convocation last week.
Credit, a custodian bus driving aide, received a $500 check in addition to the honor and was nominated by his peers in the Transportation Department for the award, CPSD Spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday. He won the award out of a field of six finalists.
“Due to a custodial shortage, Al has been working his regular shift all day at Conway Junior High School (CJHS), riding the bus in the afternoon, then returning to CJHS and working overtime to make sure the school is fully cleaned and ready for teachers and students the next day,” one of Credit’s nominators said.
Another nominator praised Credit for his caring attitude.
“[Credit] is kind, appropriately firm when needed and friendly,” the nominator said. “He plays ‘I Spy’ with kindergarteners on the way home. That’s beyond the call of duty. He helps them keep up with their belongings, makes sure they cross the road safely and helps communicate with parents.”
CJHS Principal Preston Echols said Credit is a reliable employee.
“Mr. Credit is someone you can count on,” Echols said. “He goes above and beyond to take care of students, staff and our building.”
Credit’s monetary prize was sponsored by Coleman’s Office and School Products of Conway.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.