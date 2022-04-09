The Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) is now accepting nominations for the Conway Arts Awards for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Conway Arts Awards, which recognizes the contributions to the arts in Conway, will be given for Outstanding Arts Educator, Faulkner County Library Outstanding Student Achievement (K-4, 5-8, and 9-12), Outstanding Student Achievement College Division, Gene Hatfield Outstanding Individual Artist and Conway Alliance for the Arts Community Advocate for the Arts.
The public can submit nominations for any of the categories at conwayarts.org/artsawards anytime before Friday, April 22.
“Nominees must demonstrate significant ability or have made meaningful progress in their art, but they don’t have to live inside the Conway city limits,” Tracie Spivey, the CAFTA Board Chair, said. “We call upon all artists who live, work, play, or learn in Conway to self-nominate. The Conway Alliance for the Arts is excited to recognize the very talented individuals who enrich our lives and make Conway a more fun and beautiful place to live.”
Artists are allowed to self-nominate and all mediums and types of art are welcome including visual art, digital art, music, theater, dance, poetry and more.
The Conway Arts Awards ceremony will be held Thursday, May 19, at UCA Downtown on Oak Street starting at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include live music, art demonstrations, shopping, drinks and snacks in many downtown Conway locations.
The ceremony is free and open to the public.
