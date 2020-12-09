The University of Central Arkansas named Allison Wish the new director of the university’s Arkansas Coding Academy, a university program which encourages students to pursue careers in information technology.
Wish, an Arkansas Tech University graduate and former software engineer at Acxiom, has spent over 20 years in information technology. She started at UCA on Dec. 1.
Per a university press release, Shaneil Ealy, associate vice president for Outreach and Community Engagement said she was delighted to have Allison as the academy’s director.
“She brings a depth of experience and technical expertise that will be an invaluable asset to the program.”
Wish expressed her pleasure at accepting the role.
“Since 2016, the program has had great success in educating and training the next generation of computer programmers, and I am excited to connect with our students, work with our skilled staff and partner with technical industry leaders to ensure we’re doing our part to continue to build Arkansas’ reputation for providing top technical talent.”
