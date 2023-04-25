Alzheimer’s Arkansas announced that its CareLink Caregiver Support Grant for respite care is now open for those living in Pulaski, Faulkner, Saline, Lonoke, Prairie and Monroe counties that have a diagnosis of dementia at any age.
This $500 grant is also available for those 60 years or older with a chronic illness requiring a caregiver. There are no income restrictions.
Applications will be accepted through May 31 as long as funding is available. Additional information may be found on the organization’s website AlzArk.org or by contacting the Grants Coordinator at 501-224-0021.
About Alzheimer’s Arkansas
Alzheimer’s Arkansas is a 39-year-old independent nonprofit which supports Arkansas caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia through grant funding, educational programs, caregiver respite activities and other resources.
