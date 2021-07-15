Arkansans looking for a way to stay cool while exercising outside can now register for Alzheimer’s Arkansas H2GO 2-miler walk/run. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. July 24 at the Little Rock Air Force Base’s University Center.
Registration is $20 before the event or $25 on day of. Walkers and runners can register now through July 23 at alzark.org/h2go. Those who registered for the 2020 event that was canceled and opted to have their registration shifted to the 2021 race will have their name on this year’s registration list. Registration fee includes an Alzheimer’s Arkansas H2GO T-shirt, bag, water bottle and sponsor items.
“Now more than ever, caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease are in need of support and funds raised through this event will assist in providing resources and programming to these individuals,” Carolyn Berry, Alzheimer’s Arkansas executive director, said. “We are excited to be able to bring this splash of a great time back to the Little Rock/Jacksonville area.”
Along the route, walkers and runners will have a special and refreshing surprise as they will meet water cannons and slide into the finish line on an inflatable water slide.
“This event is certainly not your typical walk/run and will help people beat the heat while raising money,” Berry said.
All funds raised from the event benefit the organization’s programs and services offered to assist Arkansas caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
About Alzheimer’s Arkansas
Alzheimer’s Arkansas is a nonprofit organization that provides support, education and financial assistance to caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia-related illnesses. They have served Arkansans in need, statewide, since 1984.
