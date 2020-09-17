Alzheimer’s Arkansas will host a Virtual Walk of Love on Sept. 19. The 15th annual Faulkner County Alzheimer’s Walk will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. However, due to the pandemic this year’s will be done virtually.
To view this year’s festivities join Alzheimer’s Arkansas on its facebook page, or www.alzark.org/walk.
Everyone is encouraged to register their team, and fundraise until Saturday. To register or donate to your favorite team, follow the website above. There will still be awards for top fundraising teams. The difference will be instead of the Walk being just for Faulkner County, this one will be statewide.
This year is especially difficult on caregivers because so may of our grants have already been given out. The need is greater, however, because of COVID-19 the fundraisers have not been able to happen. We are asking everyone to donate what they can.
Alzheimer’s Arkansas, unlike the Association that raises funds for a cure, we raise funds for the families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients.
Alzheimer’s Arkansas’ mission is to provide the information and support needed so that all those caring for Arkansans affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are able to live with dignity and comfort until a cure is found. Our vision is a world in which all persons affected by Alzheimer’s disease have the services they need. We sponsor a 24 hour caregiver hot-line, 1-800-689-6090, for any caregiver that may experience problems or questions with their Alzheimer’s patient.
Anyone with questions or who wishes to donate can contact Melissa Longing, 501-733-2457 or melissa@thecarpetcenter.net
