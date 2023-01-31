Alzheimer’s Arkansas announced that its February 2023 Caregiver of the Month is Margarita Olive and its Volunteer of the Month is Jane Svetz.
Margarita Olive is a full-time primary caregiver for her husband who lives with dementia as well as for her son.
“I’m very appreciative of Alzheimer’s Arkansas’ staff for all they do to provide education, resources and events as I strive to navigate through this unknown journey,” she said.
Jane Svetz has been a trust officer for more than 30 years and enjoys planning to make life easier for others. She is passionate about raising awareness for caregivers and has been volunteering with the organization for five years. She has been instrumental in the planning and success of H2GO runs.
Alzheimer’s Arkansas is a 39-year-old independent nonprofit which supports Arkansas caregivers of those living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia through grant funding, educational programs, caregiver respite activities, and other resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.