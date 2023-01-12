Alzheimer’s Arkansas has selected the Faulkner County Walk Committee as its 2023 State Ambassador.
The committee was formed 18 years ago by avid supporter and board member, Melissa Longing of Conway. The group of dedicated and passionate supporters holds several annual fundraising events all benefitting the organization, Alzheimer’s Arkansas said in a news release.
