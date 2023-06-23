Members of the Faulkner County Amateur Radio Club, along with many others through the state, will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 24-25, at the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management at 57 Acklin Gap Road in Conway.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend; unlicensed members of the public can even get on the air to contact stations around the world with the help of a licensed operator.

