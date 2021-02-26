The Arkansas State Senate passed House Bill (HB) 1112 in a 25-9 vote on Wednesday, sending an amended version of the voter identification bill the state passed in 2017 to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for his signature.
HB 1112 removes an amendment from the 2017 bill which allowed voters who didn’t have a valid form of identification with them to sign a sworn affidavit confirming their identity. Once voters signed the affidavit, which threatened a charge of perjury if it was falsely signed, voters could then cast a provisional ballot at the polling site. The affidavit went through a signature verification process before the voters’ provisional ballots were counted.
About 2,700 Arkansans used this method of voting in the 2020 Election, which was notably marred by disproven allegations of voter fraud by former President Donald Trump and others. HB 1112, however, removes the signature verification amendment and requires an “absolute standard” of verification, the bill’s sponsor State Rep. Mark Lowery said in the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday.
That absolute standard of verification Lowery set in his bill is a valid form of identification, like a driver’s license, student identification card or military identification card. If the governor signs HB 1112 into law, voters who cast provisional ballots in Arkansas moving forward will be required to return a copy of their identification to their county Board of Election commissioners or clerk by the Monday following an election, the bill’s language reads.
In explaining his bill, Lowery told the Senate committee that voters overwhelmingly supported an unamended voter identification law in the 2018 Election.
“[2018 voters] supported a pure voter identification law,” Lowery said.
To back up his claim, Lowery cited the election results which showed significant support. The voter identification law which passed in 2017 and amended the state’s constitution in 2018 received almost 80 percent support in the 2018 midterms.
Lowery also criticized the signature verification standard on Tuesday and said that there’s no efficient way to follow-up on ballots which are marked as having fraudulent signatures.
The problem for Lowery, however, is the fact there is no widespread statistical evidence to support a need for HB 1112, the bill’s opponents say. Lowery cited 334 ballots which were marked as being potentially problematic in Pulaski County in the 2020 Election. However, critics are quick to point out, none of those ballots led to confirmed cases of “absolute voter fraud.” Sen. Clarke Tucker, in his comments at Tuesday’s committee meeting and on Wednesday during the final Senate vote, said that Arkansas has only noted three cases of voter fraud in more than two decades and none of those cases occurred during the 2020 election.
Proponents of HB 1112, like Sen. Trent Garner, say that the signature verification amendment is a “loophole” in the state’s voter identification law that Arkansans overwhelmingly supported. Sen. Jason Rapert presided over Tuesday’s committee meeting and posed a series of rhetorical questions to legislators on Wednesday.
“Why is it that we don’t think that voting is worthy of having security?” Rapert asked on the Senate floor. “Why are we fighting about [identification] that is required [at many places] in society [every day]?”
Sen. Alan Clark confirmed to the legislator where he stood in his comments ahead of the final vote. Despite his “surprise” at being listed as a co-sponsor on a bill he wobbled back-and-forth on supporting, Clark echoed Garner’s statement about loopholes in the current law.
“We should not have a loophole that allows anyone to count ballots without being absolutely sure they should be counted,” Clark said.
Legislative critics of HB 1112 levied harsh criticism on Lowery’s bill on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sen. Linda Chesterfield said on the Senate floor on Wednesday that HB 1112 would further drive down Arkansas’ low voter-turnout rates.
“We rank 50th in citizens’ voting,” Chesterfield said. “We don’t need one more obstacle to their being able to cast their vote [in Arkansas].”
Sen. Keith Ingram spoke similarly to Chesterfield on Wednesday.
“We should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder,” Ingram said.
Sen. Joyce Elliott perhaps came out the harshest against Lowery’s bill.
“I wish we would stop solving problems that aren’t problems,” Elliott said on Wednesday.
Legislators weren’t the only critics of HB 1112 on the Hill this week. Multiple members of the public offered their thoughts on the amended law at Tuesday’s committee meeting.
Laurie Evans of Indivisible, a Little Rock-Based voter organization, said that Lowery’s bill would disproportionately disenfranchise voters, specifically older people and people with disabilities. She also squared the blame on the nation’s eroding trust in the results of elections on the legislators who represent them and the ones who peddled false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election.
Another speaker, T.J. Simba-Meled, gave an impassioned plea to committee members which impressed Rapert who suggested he might become a “good preacher” one day. Simba-Meled pleaded with the committee to not make an already complicated system more difficult.
“In an extremely difficult reality, please do not add another step in an already difficult process,” Simba-Meled said.
In response to criticism of HB 1112, which included words like “disenfranchise” and “suppression,” Lowery said the bill’s intent includes neither and makes the process simpler and easier to understand.
Sen. Clarke Tucker said he believed Lowery and the bill’s sponsors in their statements that the bill isn’t meant to disenfranchise voters or endorse suppression of anyone. However, Tucker said the bill, if passed, would inadvertently disenfranchise voters, whether or not that was the legislators intent.
“It threatens election integrity just as much to disenfranchise lawfully-registered citizens as it does for someone to fraudulently vote,” Tucker said.
Despite the prolonged debate in committee and on the Senate floor, HB 1112 still received strong support in both chambers of the legislature, passing with a 25-9 vote in the Senate and a 75-20 vote in the house. The governor has five days from the bill’s passage to sign or veto the proposed law. If he takes longer, HB 1112 will automatically become state law.
