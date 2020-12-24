Jessica Howdeshell, Readiness and Response Coordinator from Arkansas Metro Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, delivered 7,000 face masks and several cases of hand sanitizer to Conway’s Warming Station. Conway Morning Rotary Club coordinated the contribution.
An arm of the Arkansas Department of Health, AMHPC members build new and stronger relationships with other health care organizations and emergency management.
For more information about the organization, visit https://www.healthy. arkansas.gov/programs -services/topics/health care-preparedness-faqs.
Conway Morning Rotary Club values “Service Above Self” and supports efforts which strengthen their local and global community.
For more information about the Conway Rotary Club, visit http://www. conwaymorningrotary.org.
Specific supplies are still needed for the Warming Station. See their Online Supplies Registry at bit.ly/2020WarmingStation Registry or contact Dawn Jackson at 501-328-3333.
To financially support the Warming Station, donate to online at https://www.facebook.com/ donate/1601450116694720 or contact Spring Hunter, executive director of the Conway Ministry Center, at spring@ministrycenter.org.
The Warming Station from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily through Feb. 28 at the Don Owen Sports Complex, 10 Lower Ridge Road in Conway. Free meals are served every night at 7 p.m. For those checking in, a cot with linens will be provided along with access to showers.
The Warming Station was made possible by the city of Conway, Conway Parks and Recreation and members of the Faulkner County Homeless Coalition – Conway Ministry Center, Bethlehem House, Inc., CAPCA Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, The Salvation Army of Conway, The City of Hope Outreach, United Way of Central Arkansas, Soul Food Cafe Mission and NeighborsFirst Conway.
