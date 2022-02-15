St. Joseph High School student in Angie Collins' anatomy class recently dissected cow eyeballs in class.
"We've been studying the special senses in the nervous system," Collins said. "My students were examining the structures of the eyeball. They were identifying the layers of the eye and how all those structures are connected."
Seniors Megan Garrett, Maggie Mooney and Ashleigh Mallett were among the students who performed the dissections.
Collins is the chair of the science department. In addition to anatomy, she teaches biology and chemistry.
To see more from St. Joseph Schools, visit https://www.stjosephconway.org.
