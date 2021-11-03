Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT) Secretary Stacy Hurst today announced the selection of Katherine Andrews to serve as the first director of the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation. In addition, Sec. Hurst announced the 10 members of the new Arkansas Outdoor Recreation Advisory Board appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The Office of Outdoor Recreation is tasked with leading the state’s efforts to grow the outdoor recreation economy, work with partners toward improved health outcomes, and promote awareness of the complete range of recreational experiences the state has to offer.
“The Office of Outdoor Recreation provides critically needed support as we look to leverage our recreational assets in Arkansas and grow the state’s economy and tourism value,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “Katherine is a native Arkansan and an avid participant in outdoor recreation herself. These qualities combined with her experience in small business and entrepreneurship development make her a natural fit for this job.”
The Arkansas Outdoor Recreation Advisory Board will provide assistance and support to Sec. Hurst and Director Andrews to inform their work advancing the state’s outdoor recreation economy. Gov. Hutchinson has appointed the following members to the board:
George Dunklin of Humphrey
Mike Mills of Ponca
Ernie Lechuga of Springdale
Will Montgomery of Little Rock
Susan Peacock of Rogers
Bill Barnes of Mt. Ida
Steve Straessle of Little Rock
Clint Gaston of Lakeview
Amanda Herget of Jonesboro
Robin McClendon of Monticello
“We’ve seen substantial increased visitation to Arkansas’s parks and public lands during the pandemic, underscoring the value of our natural assets,” said Secretary Hurst. “I look forward to working with Katherine to establish the Office of Outdoor Recreation as a resource to enhance the state’s economy in ways that will help attract businesses and families as well as enhance the livability of our communities across the state.”
Andrews has been at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission since 2016, serving first as a project manager, then as the director of small business and entrepreneurship development. She also previously worked in commercial real estate. Andrews will begin serving as Director for the Office of Outdoor Recreation on November 29 at a salary of $87,000.
The date for the initial meeting of the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Board has not yet been set.
