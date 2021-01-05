Mayflower School District has named Andy Chisum as its new superintendent, retiring district superintendent John Gray confirmed to the Log Cabin on Monday morning.
Chisum, the current superintendent of West Side School District in Greers Ferry, has more than seven-and-a-half years of superintendent experience at West Side. Before that, he spent three years as assistant and lead principals in both the Danville and Western Yell County School Districts.
A graduate of Arkansas Tech University with a Master’s Degree and Education Specialist degree from Harding University, Chisum will take over for the retiring John Gray after the end of the current school year.
Gray, a native of Australia, has been superintendent at Mayflower since 2007. A graduate with an Education Specialist degree from the University of Central Arkansas, Gray has also worked as an assistant superintendent at Searcy and superintendent of the Leslie School District, as well as at multiple schools in his native Australia.
In his time at Mayflower, Gray has guided the district through a period of financial difficulties when he was first hired and renovated multiple school buildings.
Other candidates the district considered include Bryce Bennett, principal of Greenbrier Middle School and Freddy Bowen, the director of maintenance, transportation and athletics for the Westside Consolidated School District in Jonesboro.
