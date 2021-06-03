At the Faulkner County Quorum Court Courts and Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, chair Justice Randy Higgins presented a proposal for an animal shelter building for Faulkner County.
Faulkner County does not currently have an animal shelter. At the Quorum Court meeting earlier this month, the sheriff’s department presented as having more than 150 animal calls in April.
The proposed space, at 597 Highway 65 in Springhill, currently houses the Through the Years flea market. Higgins, who had invited Budget and Finance, and Courts and Public Safety committee heads, said the building — a 10,000-square-foot wood frame building and 4-acre plot of land — had been negotiated for $400,000 sale price to the county.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, also in attendance at the meeting, said the proposal to purchase the building came at the end of negotiations with the building’s owner. One of the attractions of the building is its adjoining location to the Companions Spay and Neuter Clinic.
While outside the city limits, the building is actually a Greenbrier address. The purchase agreement includes the current owner removing a double-wide mobile home located on the property. The proposed purchase agreement also permits the owner to continue to operate the business until Jan. 31, 2022, a factor in the final price, Baker said. Baker said the permission to continue to operate the business, as well as the mobile home removal, was part of the negotiation process for the building.
Justice Andy Shock, Courts and Public Safety Committee member, said he knew the owners of the property and had rented a booth there for years. Last year, Shock told the committee, the building had been on the market for $750,000.
The county judge’s office asked Rik Sowell Architects, Inc. to provide a preliminary budget for converting and remodeling the building for use as an animal shelter. A picture of the proposed renovation was essentially a new facade and office space at the front of the existing building. Total presented to the committee for the building and renovations, which including a 10 percent line item for contingencies, was $1,369,000. Baker told that group that one option to lower the expense was to not prepare the full 10,000 feet of the existing building initially, allowing that to take place later, and in turn on a following year’s budget.
Currently the animal shelter fund maintained by the county has $1.6 million available, Higgins told the committee.
Justice and committee member Tyler Lachowsky asked Higgins about the operating cost for the shelter, once it is purchased.
“That’s going to be the big question,” Higgins replied.
A defense was made that to just build a building like the one being proposed, including utilities and HVAC, was approximately $380,000, without the property.
A second point was the county needed “tools to help the sheriff,” Higgins said, again citing Aprils animal calls handled by the sheriff’s office. The question was not if the county needed an animal shelter, Higgins said, “That ship has sailed.”
Baker, backing Higgins assertions, cited three things which drove his office to negotiation toward an animal shelter building:
- The 2020 death of a Mount Vernon 9-year-old child after a dog attack.
- In March, the county was called to a home south of Conway where 60 dogs were kept. The county had to work to house the animals, splitting them between other area shelters, including Conway’s shelter.
- Three weeks ago the county had to contend with a pack of seven German Shepherds loose in Treasure Hills. The animals had killed a goat and were running livestock, Baker said. The owner was cited, but because no shelter space was available at the time the animals were returned to the owner with the risk of them running free again, Baker said.
Higgins, later in the meeting, told of a hoarder’s home in the county where 39 dogs were recovered in May.
President of Friends of Faulkner County Animal Shelter Donna Clawson expressed her support for the purchase plan.
“I’ve been praying [for something like this] since 2005,” Clawson told the committee during public comments, “This location is perfect.”
She was joined by several others supporting the purchase who, with Clawson pointed out that “a lot” of grant money is available to shelters, but the first requirement is for a shelter applying for funds to have a building.
Higgins asked justices to do their due diligence and review the property “before this time next week.” The tentative plan is for Courts and Public Safety to present the proposed ordinance for property purchase to the Budget and Finance Committee for approval and moving it to the full court for vote at its June meeting.
Baker has said as part of the negotiations the property owners “do not need this to be a long drawn-out process.”
