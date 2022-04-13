Westside Elementary fourth graders in Greenbrier performed in the school’s first production of Annie Jr. for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
Joanna Sibert, Westside Elementary music teacher, has her fourth graders perform Annie Jr. every year as part of the musical curriculum used in her classroom.
“The show was wonderful,” she said. “I love giving kids the opportunity to shine on stage through this production. I have many students who have found a love for musical theater through their participation in Annie Jr.”
All fourth graders at Westside were allowed the participate in the production, and they started learning the songs and motions back in February.
Tryouts were held in March and while most students were a part of the orphan choir, 21 fourth graders were chosen for specific roles and characters. Then, Sibert held after school practice twice a week for the main characters to prepare for the show.
“The students were very proud of their performance,” Sibert said. “I heard a lot of kids express their sadness that the show was over. They enjoyed the practices and the performance.”
Sibert said that the parents and other members of the audience loved the production as well.
“Every year I am amazed when we put the show together for the first time,” she said. “When the fourth graders get to hear their peers singing alone, they are amazed by how good they are. I am always surprised by their talent as well. Most of the time I don’t know how students sound singing by themselves. When I hear my characters singing their songs as a solo, it always blesses me and makes me so proud of them.”
With this year’s production over, Sibert said she looks forward to what the production will bring next year.
“I am so thankful for all of the students, teachers and administrators that help make this production possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.