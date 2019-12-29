Anniversary announcement

John and Louise “Lulu” Thomspon (Black) celebrated their silver anniversary at the Sandals Resort in Negril Beach, Jamaica on Nov. 28. The couple enjoyed a candlelight dinner on the beach at Sandals Negril at 7 p.m. Nov., 28, 2019.
The couple was wed 50 years ago on Nov. 28, 1969 at the First United Methodist Church in Conway.
The couple has three children – John (Jay) Jr. of Jonesboro, Mike of Little Rock and Brock of Washington D.C.
Lulu taught fifth grade at Sallie Cone Elementary School. John is a former member of the Conway City Council, worked sales and marketing with IC Bus and volunteers at the Clinton Presidential Center.
