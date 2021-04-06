Plant Sale at Wesley UMC, April 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain date April 24. Face masks and personal distancing required. More than 1,100 plants, including vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials, shrubs, butterfly plants, hanging baskets. Location is 2310 E. Oak St. Please call 501-796-3578 with questions.
#COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Timothy Luke Stalnaker
- Baylor ends Arkansas' NCAA championship dreams in Elite Eight
- Pastor’s leadership extends far beyond church walls
- Dozens show support on Transgender Visibility Day
- Police beat 4/3/21
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near completion on repairs at Lollie Levee
- Conway Corp launches new video service
- Police beat 3/31/21
- Drugs found in car search
- Searcy 53-year-old reportedly found with 1.24 pounds of meth at Heber Springs hotel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.