Plant Sale at Wesley UMC, April 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain date April 24. Face masks and personal distancing required. More than 1,100 plants, including vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials, shrubs, butterfly plants, hanging baskets. Location is 2310 E. Oak St. Please call 501-796-3578 with questions.

