A registered sex offender who told Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office officials he was homeless was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities reportedly found out he was living at another sex offender’s Conway home.
Authorities were first alerted that 37-year-old Donnie Gene Trammell was violating sex offender registration requirements in April.
Chief Deputy Matt Rice received an anonymous letter on April 17 from someone who was upset that Trammell had been living “with a female registered sex offender at her address since February.”
The anonymous tipster was concerned because Mary Wiseman, the woman Trammell was reportedly living with, has a young daughter who also lives in the home.
After he read the letter, Rice gave it to Vanda Phillips, who is the sex offender coordinator for FCSO, and she immediately launched an investigation.
At the time, the sheriff’s office was closed to the public. However, the 37-year-old would still call in on Friday’s for a weekly check-in since he was registered as a homeless man. Phillips said that Trammell maintained he was homeless and said he had “a tent set up in a wooded area in the Mayflower community.”
As the investigation continued, Phillips found a Facebook post that contracted what Trammell had told her.
Trammell posted an update to his personal Facebook account on Feb. 6 saying he’d moved to Conway. A woman responded to Trammell’s post asking “so you move to Conway” and he responded “Yes I did and leave me alone” that same day.
Though it is not against sex offender requirements for Wiseman, a Level 1 sex offender, and Trammell, a Level 3 sex offender, to live together, Phillips said Trammell broke the law by not alerting authorities that he lived at the residence in question.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Trammell again claimed during an in-person check in on May 26 that he was homeless and living in Mayflower despite being confronted with the letter sent to the sheriff’s office.
“Before completing the [verification of residence], Mr. Trammell was interviewed and advised of his Miranda Rights,” the release reads in part. “He was presented with the letter that was received in the mail stating he was living with Mary Wiseman. He stated he was not living with her and that they were not even in a relationship, they were only friends. He did say he goes over there about once or twice a week to visit but does not stay overnight. He stated he always leaves and goes back to his tent.”
Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office received a second anonymous complaint against Trammell.
The unknown sender said they hoped that with the sheriff’s office re-opening its doors to the public that authorities would launch an investigation against Trammell.
The second letter addressed to Chief Deputy Rice made its way to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. Authorities conducted a home visit at Wiseman’s home on Wednesday several of Trammell’s personal belongings in the home. Trammell was also present, according to a report.
Online records show that Trammell was booked into the county jail at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday and that he two felony charges — failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, a Class C felony; and registered offender with an incorrect permeant physical address on identification cards or driver’s license, a Class D felony — following the investigation.
