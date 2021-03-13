The Arkansas State Senate passed Senate Bill (SB) 354 on Wednesday, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, by a 28-7 vote. One Democrat, State Sen. Larry Teague of Nashville joined with the chamber’s Republicans to vote in favor of the bill, while State Sen. Jim Hendren, the senate’s only Independent, sided with the chamber’s remaining Democrats in voting against SB354.
SB354, sponsored by State Sen. Missy Irvin of Mountain View, will bar transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams in Arkansas schools and give schools in the state on the elementary, high school and collegiate level protection from lawsuits potentially incurred due to following the proposed law’s language. Additionally, women who are found to have suffered “a direct or indirect harm” from a school who violated SB354 would be eligible for legal monetary relief, per the bill’s language.
SB354 was filed by Irvin merely a month after President Joe Biden signed an executive order which aimed at preventing and addressing discrimination on the basis of gender identity. Biden signed the executive order, which has no legal arm of enforcement and requires federal governmental agencies to review their policies about sex discrimination, on his first day in office.
In her comments ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Irvin said it didn’t matter whether transgender women were currently competing on women’s sports teams.
“Why would we want this to happen to women and girls in Arkansas?” Irvin asked the senate body. “Why would we want to destroy nearly 50 years of gains in equal athletic opportunities for women under Title IX?”
One of four Democrats to speak against Irvin’s bill on Wednesday, State Sen. Clarke Tucker pushed back on Irvin’s assertion that SB354 continued on the same path of protecting women as Title IX.
“I believe [SB354] is illegal,” Tucker said. “I think it’s pretty clear under Title IX [policies] that [SB354] will violate Title IX. [My opinion] is based off a [legal opinion written] by [Supreme Court Justice] Neil Gorsuch [in 2020].”
Gorsuch was nominated to the nation’s highest court by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Now that the Senate has approved SB354, the House of Representatives will take it into consideration.
Also on Wednesday, the Arkansas House of Representatives passed House Bill (HB) 1517, a bill which will allow Arkansans to register to vote electronically through the Secretary of State’s office. The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Justin Boyd of Fort Smith, received overwhelming bipartisan support and passed 95-2 and is now headed to the Senate for consideration.
Early in the week, on Monday, the State Senate passed SB85, a bill which will require abortion providers to show ultrasound images of a pregnant woman’s fetus before the woman gives informed consent for an abortion. Sponsored by State Sen. Cecile Bledsoe of Rogers, it is unclear if the bill is already a moot point before its consideration in the State House, considering SB6, State Sen. Jason Rapert’s near-total abortion ban which was signed by the governor earlier this week.
In two final pieces of news, two pieces of legislation from the State House of Representatives received the governor’s signature this week. The first, House Concurrent Resolution 1011, approves the state legislature’s intent to recess for a week beginning on March 22.
The governor also signed HB1061, the No Patient Left Alone Act, on Wednesday. HB1061 allows hospital patients at least one support person to be in the room with them while admitted. The bill came after the coronavirus pandemic brought to light the challenges hospital patients face in having to stay alone for long stretches due to hospitals’ quarantine and visitation policies.
