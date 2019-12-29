The Antique Alley Arkansas Antique Show has made its way back to Conway.
Stopping in the local community since 2011, the show has a 1950s and earlier focus.
“Shoppers will find Depression-era glassware, early American primitive furniture and kitchenware, elegant glassware, old advertising signs, mid-century modern furniture and decor, colorful Pyrex, Fire King, and other kitchenware, vintage clothing, antique tools, antique hardware and so much more,” promoter Ashley Norris told the Log Cabin Democrat.
She said they are expecting more than 200 vendor booths full of antiques and vintage items, representing at least eight states.
“Shoppers will find everything from architectural salvage to fine antiques,” Norris said.
Norris defined architectural salvage as reclaimed wood, doors, columns, fixtures from old homes and buildings that can be re-used or refurbished rather than thrown in a landfill and fine antiques as items of high quality and perfect condition that are more than 100 years old, items like sterling silver silverware, Victorian-era furniture, elegant glassware, and other items that the “more affluent” people would have had back then.
In addition, participants will also have the opportunity to meet John Walk, from Illinois, the writer of multiple Felton identification books, which help collectors identify the different patterns created by Fenton.
“Many people use them to help determine if a piece of glass they have found is actually Fenton and then determine the pattern and value of the piece,” Norris said.
The annual event is also the only antique show the state.
“It’ll be a big event,” Norris said. “I look forward to the antique show because I always encounter things I’ve never seen before and can learn about the items from the exhibitors who bring them. It’s an opportunity to find items for my home that are part of our history.”
Best of all, she said, they are keeping items out of the landfill.
“Antique Alley Arkansas Antique Show exhibitors travel the country finding items at auctions, estate sales, and even old barns and clean/refurbish those items so they can be collected or used again,” Norris said.
The show will go from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12-5 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds at 2505 E. Oak St.
Admission, good for the entire weekend, is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under with free parking.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
