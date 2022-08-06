The Conway Police Department (CPD) has opened applications for this year’s Cops and Coats program to give back to the community of Conway.
The Cops and Coats program is a way for CPD to provide children of low-income families in the community with warm coats for the winter months.
“We are so excited,” Lacey Kanipe, CPD’s Public Information Officer, said. “Cops and Coats is one of our favorite programs. It is always a heartwarming experience to see a child’s smiling face as we deliver their brand new winter coat.”
Families who are in need of a coat this winter should fill out a Google form found pinned on CPD’s Facebook page and submit it by 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Parents with multiple kids should fill out a separate form for each child but needs to keep the contact information the same on each form.
Children chosen to receive a coat will be contacted by the department. Coats will be given out while supplies last.
Anyone who wants to donate coats to the Cops and Coats program should contact CPD for more information.
This year’s Cops and Coats program is being funded by the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Prince Street.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
