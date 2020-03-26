The Conductor, Arkansas Economic Development Commission and Metova, Inc., has teamed up to initiate the fourth iteration of the 10X Growth Accelerator.
According to the Conductor’s website, “the 10X Growth Accelerator delivers targeted, intensive assistance to established high-potential tech and tech-enabled ventures that are based in Arkansas.”
The program consists of a “practical, peer-driven entrepreneurship education curriculum, leading coaching and support services, access to capital and connection to an expanded support network,” according to a news release.
Through two years, more than 40 Arkansas businesses have gone through the program.
Those businesses include Blue Sail Coffee, Zeteo Coffee and Moving U among others.
“Over the past two years, we’ve enjoyed working with companies from all over Arkansas, seeing the impact the program has made and watching our alumni companies grow,” Conductor Managing Director Jeff Standridge said.
Applications for the program have opened up with about 20 companies being selected to participate.
The requirements are as follows:
- Companies have a growth-oriented firm with annual average revenues from $100,000 to $10,000,000
- Companies are based in Arkansas
- Business is growth-oriented and companies can fully commit to the program
- Companies will have C-level participation at every meeting.
The program will extend to 14 weeks of one three-hour meeting per week in Conway.
“This is one of our most impactful programs because we develop the potential of each business by analyzing the business, leveraging their strengths, position them to scale and challenging them to think in the 10X growth mindset,” 10X Accelerator Director Glenn Crockett said.
Applications for the 10X Growth Accelerator are due April 17 with the program kicking off May 19.
Meetings will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays in Conway.
If a company is interested in applying, visit https://www.arconductor.org/10x.
