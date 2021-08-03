The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is now accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through October 1, 2021.
The application can be found at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf.
Eighty-five kits will be awarded this year across the state to rural volunteer fire departments. Nearly 500 kits have been distributed since 2014.
Volunteer Fire Departments are the Forestry Division’s primary partner in wildfire response and suppression. The kits will provide these departments the specialized equipment needed for safe suppression, including up to ten wildfire-resistant coveralls, up to ten pairs of wildland firefighting gloves, two backpack leaf blowers, two collapsible backpack water pumps, and six leaf rakes.
Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should submit an application to their District Forester. Applications are scored according to specific criteria to include the population of the fire district, the number of square miles covered, the average number of wildfires a department responds to annually, and other factors. The selected departments will be notified in October, and kits will be delivered in spring of 2022 or as soon as supplies are received.
The Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant program is administered by the Forestry Division’s Rural Fire Protection office, with funding provided by the United States Forest Service.
Fire departments may contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 501-679-3183 with questions. More information about the program can be found at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.