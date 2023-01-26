The Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI) will begin accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year starting Feb. 1, the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) announced in a news release. Applications can be found at uca.edu/outreach/youthleadership.

Faulkner County students currently in the 10th and 11th grades are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

