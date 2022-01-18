Applications are now open for the fourth annual Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls, which will be held in person in July 2022 hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS), Women’s Foundation of Arkansas-Girls of Promise Initiative (WFA) and JM Associates.
The participants, who must be Arkansas residents ages 16-18 who can provide themselves transportation to and from the Lab and proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the start of the program, will learn a variety of filmmaking skills in order to write and produce their own short film that will be screened at Filmland, Arkansas’s very own film festival.
“The Lab is the heart of the ACS mission – exposing the next generation of Arkansans to the entire process of filmmaking through hands-on training with working industry professionals,” Kathryn Tucker, ACS executive director, said. “Women need to feel empowered to pursue film as a career. Their voices need to be heard, their stories told. We want the Lab to give the girls a head-start in the industry and the confidence to pursue a career in traditionally male-dominated crafts.”
Cyn’Nae Weston, a current senior at Conway High School, took part in the lab back in 2020 after her art teacher recommended she apply.
“I didn’t know about it before then and she thought because I was really good at art that I would be interested in film so I went ahead and applied,” Weston said. “I thought that since I didn’t have any experience, I wouldn’t know what I was doing, but the way they explained it and everything really helped.”
Although the lab during her year was over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weston and the other girls got to talk to a variety of people who were currently working in field, from people in Hollywood to those that owned their very own studio.
“I remember one girl that spoke with us was an editor on a show that was on Netflix,” she said. “We got to talk to people that were actually in the field that we wanted to work in. That was inspiring because it let us know that it was actually possible and it’s not just a dream that is unattainable.”
In past years, the students that participated in the Lab even got to have private Q and A sessions with one of the directors of the Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye and Academy Award nominated actress Jessica Chastain.
“The opportunities provided by the Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls set young women up for future success,” Anna Beth Gorman, WFA executive director, said. “Confidence, teamwork, knowledge, and experience empower girls to pursue education and careers that put them on the path to achieve economic security as women. The WFA is proud to partner with ACS to empower future female filmmakers and work toward parity in all STEAM fields.”
This year’s lab will be in person, but even though Weston didn’t get that full experience, she still was able to learn a lot from her time in the lab.
“Even with the Zoom experience, they took the time out of their day to film what we would be doing in person and we got to look at that from different perspectives,” she said. “I thought that was really helpful.”
Weston and the girls in her year ended up meeting in person on the last day of the lab where they got a hands-on experience working on a film production.
“There were some people that were directors and some that were producers,” Weston said. “When you’re doing it in person, you get to see what you really like and what you don’t like. The filmmaking lab teaches you everything. It may not teach you everything in depth, but I didn’t know that all that went into filmmaking before attending the lab.”
After the lab, Weston now wants to go into a career in filmmaking and has already been accepted into Georgia State University for it, but filmmaking wasn’t the career path she thought she was going to do before attending the lab.
“My career that I wanted to be before this was a cartographic surgeon, which is far off the spectrum,” she said. “I always was interested in a creative job because I’ve always been good at art and different things. I didn’t think that was a real job, like a job that was attainable to me, but when the lab opened my eyes to see that it was, and the steps how to get there, it made it very possible.”
Beyond just learning about all that goes into filmmaking, the girls that attend the Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls also get an unforgettable bonding experience as well.
“The other girls that were in there, we still talk to this day on Instagram or in the GroupMe,” Weston said. “We are all still connected.”
Applications to join the lab are free and can be found on ACS’s website at www.ArkansasCinemaSociety.org until Feb. 6. Applicants will participate in a phone or Zoom interview prior to selection.
