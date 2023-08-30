The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is now accepting students’ applications for aid for the Spring 2024 semester, the nonprofit announced in a news release last week.
The application window will remain open until Oct. 15. Applicants who are accepted to the scholarship can receive up to $1,600 “to help pay for expenses that get in the way of their education,” the news release read. Those expenses can include car repairs, groceries and internet, among others.
“The scholarship helped me purchase a laptop,” scholarship recipient Carrie Terry said, per the news release. “I took that laptop with me to dance competitions [and] ball games. I did a lot of homework at intermissions, at halftimes, at practices and my lunch hours at work so I didn’t have to sacrifice all the hours with my kids.”
Additional perks of the scholarship include help from staff and volunteers. That help includes mentoring and other resources.
The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has been providing aid to Arkansans for over 30 years. To be eligible for the scholarship, single parents must have a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA in previous courses and a household income “typically not more than 250 percent of federal poverty guidelines,” the news release read.
Applicants can submit their documents online on the scholarship fund’s website, www.aspsf.org/apply now.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
