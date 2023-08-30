The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is now accepting students’ applications for aid for the Spring 2024 semester, the nonprofit announced in a news release last week.

The application window will remain open until Oct. 15. Applicants who are accepted to the scholarship can receive up to $1,600 “to help pay for expenses that get in the way of their education,” the news release read. Those expenses can include car repairs, groceries and internet, among others.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

