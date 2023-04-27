Hunters interested in pursuing Arkansas’s largest big game animal can apply for a limited hunting permit draw from 8 a.m. May 1 through 11:59 p.m. May 15.

This year’s application window is a bit shorter than what was historically available, but the situation was unavoidable with the change to a new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission licensing system later in the month. The application collection system will need to be closed early to ensure all applicants are included in the drawing and the process is completed smoothly.

