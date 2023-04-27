Hunters interested in pursuing Arkansas’s largest big game animal can apply for a limited hunting permit draw from 8 a.m. May 1 through 11:59 p.m. May 15.
This year’s application window is a bit shorter than what was historically available, but the situation was unavoidable with the change to a new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission licensing system later in the month. The application collection system will need to be closed early to ensure all applicants are included in the drawing and the process is completed smoothly.
Only Arkansas residents may apply for an Arkansas public land elk hunting permit. Applicants must have a valid Resident Sportsman Hunting License or must be a holder of a Lifetime Sportsman’s Permit. Applicants must be 6 years or older as of the beginning of the hunt (Oct. 2) to participate. Anyone with 18 or more violations points is ineligible for the permit.
Hunters with access to private land in elk country will follow the same regulations as last year, using a quota system instead of drawn permits. Anyone may purchase a Private Lake Elk Permit (labeled PLE in the AGFC licensing system) for $5 in addition to a valid resident Sportsman Hunting License or nonresident All Game Hunting License.
The private land quota is 35 total, 10 either sex and 25 antlerless. Hunters must call each evening to determine if the quota has been met before the next day’s hunt. The season ends early if the quota is filled.
Arkansas’s 2023 elk hunting season will be as follows:
Core Elk Management Zone public land hunts (by drawn permit only).
Youth Hunts: Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 28-29.
Regular Elk Hunts (youth eligible): Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 30-Nov. 3.
Core Elk Management Zone private land hunt (by Private Land Elk Permit).
Youth Hunts (antlerless elk only): Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 28-29.
Regular Elk Hunts (youth eligible): Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 30-Nov. 3.
Additionally, hunters may take any elk they see outside of the Core Elk Management Zone (Boone, Carroll, Madison, Newton and Searcy counties) while legally deer hunting with archery, muzzleloaders or modern guns of at least .24 caliber.
