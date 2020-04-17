The Salvation Army will be taking part in #Give FromHomeDay on April 21, 2020. This national fundraising drive puts the power of giving into the hands of Americans who are anxious to help neighbors and strangers alike who struggle with the economic and health impacts of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
With people out of work, small businesses closed, schools shut down, and seniors more isolated than ever, the concept of helping our neighbors and communities has been brought to the forefront of social conversation.
Sadly, at the same time, nonprofits like The Salvation Army have experienced a sudden and deep drop in funding as events have been canceled and the attention of loyal donors has been pulled away to other urgent personal concerns.
But for the people who rely on The Salvation Army, their needs have only increased. Furthermore, the number of new people being served is growing every day. Regardless of the pandemic, Hunger & Fear have not gone away. Funding is urgently needed to continue:
Food Assistance
Utility Assistance
Housing Assistance
“Though this is an unprecedented situation for all of us, it’s impact will be on the most vulnerable such as homeless and low-income individuals and families,” said Captain Michael Knott. “Thousands of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and will likely be heavily affected by these uncertain times. The Salvation Army is committed to serving those in the most need.”
The pandemic has made millions of Americans reliant on – and increasingly skilled at – the technologies that are connecting us. #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21 will focus attention on the act of giving and helping fellow Americans in the age of COVID-19.
