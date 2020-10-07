Practice was going swimmingly for the AquaKids team as they prepared for the for the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered schools to shut, effectively ending the team’s ability to practice.
It was then the Conway Country Club’s Board of Directors decided to lend the team a helping hand.
“You’ve got to be a good neighbor,” Country Club board secretary John Reno said.
The board allowed the AquaKids swim team to practice in the club’s pool before it opened for the day to members.
“I was impressed with their dedication,” mother Denise Carle said. “They not only got up in time to arrive at the club at 5:15 a.m., they did it with excitement.”
The team’s enthusiasm and the club’s generosity paid off – earning second place titles in both the Boys and Girls overall at the AAU Junior Olympics in Cocoa Beach, Florida over the summer.
The team consists of 17-yer-old Claire Hyatt, 16-year-old Hannah Hall, 16-year-old Clara Carle, 13-year-old Riley Dyson and 16-year-old Joseph Buchanan.
The team, donning their medals and bringing the banner they recently received, met at the Conway Country Club pool once again to thank Reno and Hospitality Director Perry Kelley.
“Thank you Conway Country Club for all of your support,” the AquaKids team said.
