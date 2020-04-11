Beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, the ARcare clinic in Conway will serve as a pilot location to introduce Curbside Care to its patients.
This approach will allow them to continue to provide care to the communities while also increasing precautions to keep our patients and staff safe. ARcare will evaluate the need for Curbside Care and expand accordingly.
The pilot Curbside Care location will be coupled with its telemedicine and virtual care program. Patients will have designated parking spots where they can pull up and receive care without leaving their vehicles. A nurse will take the patient's vitals and connect them to an ARcare provider right from their car.
"We are dedicated to finding new ways to achieve our mission of "Health for All" during these trying times," ARcare CEO Dr. Steven Collier said.
This service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our clinic located at 1500 N. Museum Rd., Conway, Arkansas. Patients wanting to pre-schedule a "Curbside Care" appointment can do so by calling (870) 347-3461 or going to the website www.arcare.net and clicking the "Telemedicine" tab to request a virtual appointment. Patients can also use the online virtual triage to self-screen for COVID-19.
