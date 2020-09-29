Candidates for political office and their supporters are reminded that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on highway right of way in Arkansas.
Small “yard” signs that are placed on the right of way will be removed by ArDOT personnel. Owners of large “billboard” type signs will be notified and given an opportunity to remove them before ArDOT does. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ArDOT Area Maintenance Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.