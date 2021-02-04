The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is proud to announce the expansion of official Twitter accounts to include @IDriveArkansas, which will now handle all communication and notifications for traffic-related matters.
As of 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, all traffic notifications on Twitter will shift to @IDrive Arkansas, and @myARDOT will shift to sharing content on other Department matters such as news events, groundbreakings and daily notifications.
“One of our main goals at ArDOT is to keep the citizens informed with consistent and accurate information,” ArDOT Public Information Officer Dave Parker said. “For all things traffic-related @IDriveArkansas will be available. The new second channel @myARDOT allows us to easily share more content full of great photos and video. We can also have a conversation about ideas and concerns the public might have.”
None of the ArDOT official twitter accounts are monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but every effort will be made to cover them outside of normal business hours depending on staff availability.
