Arkansans will soon have additional ways to follow statewide traffic and transportation. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will join two social media platforms in the New Year – Facebook and Instagram.
Twitter is currently the only social media platform on which ArDOT has an official page. The first week of January, the agency will create official pages on Facebook and Instagram.
“Joining additional social media platforms was a natural next step in connecting with more Arkansans and bringing them information they need in a timely manner,” Ellen Coulter, ArDOT’s media communications manager and deputy public information officer, said. “We need to meet Arkansans where they’re at – if they’re on social media, we should be on social media.
“We’re excited to meet this goal in the New Year.”
Additional details, including ArDOT’s new social media handles, will follow in an announcement in the first week of January when the pages are live.
In the meantime, one can follow ArDOT on Twitter @myARDOT and @iDriveArkansas, or visit its online at Ardot.Gov and iDriveArkansas.com.
