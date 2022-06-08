The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at the Don Owen Sports Complex in Conway.
The Don Owen Sports Complex is at 10 Lower Ridwge Road in Conway.
This meeting is about the proposed plans to widen Highway 65B between Bruce Street and Highway 64 in Conway.
The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Submit online comment forms to ArDOT or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.
Anyone who doesn’t have internet access is asked to contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2949 or karla.sims @ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.
