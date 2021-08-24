The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will conduct an online public involvement meeting about the proposed roundabout on Highway 64 and Hogan Lane in Conway.
The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Residents will have an opportunity to make comment during a pre-recorded virtual presentation beginning Tuesday. The link to the virtual meeting is https://vpiph01-job-080634-hwy-64-hogan-ln-roundabout-conway-ardot.hub.arcgis.com.
The online public meeting link will take residents to the online neighborhood public meeting website. This website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meetings.
A separate link (on that page) will provide a Spanish version of the presentation. There will also be an option to send online comment forms to ArDOT staff, or one can print the form and mail it to, Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.
Anyone who does not have internet access may contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information at karla.sims@ardot.gov.
