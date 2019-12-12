ArDOT seeks public input

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking public input on a proposed amendment to its 2019-2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
“he purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to move construction funding from an Interstate 49 interchange improvement project at Highways 62/180 in Northwest Arkansas to four Interstate rehabilitation projects on Interstate 40 and Interstate 55,” ArDOT spokesman Krista Sides said, noting that a portion of the I-40 rehabilitation project is in Faulkner County.
Because the I-49 interchange improvement project will not be ready for construction within the timeframe of the STIP, the funding “will be used to accelerate the Interstate rehabilitation projects that will be ready for construction ahead of schedule,” Sides said.
“Project development will not be interrupted on the interchange improvement project,” she said.
Residents can comment on the proposed STIP amendment by Dec. 31. The amendment can be viewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse or at www.arkansashighways.com.
To request a copy of the proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ARDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.
Comments regarding the amendment should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to Program Management Division Arkansas Department of Transportation P.O. Box 2261 Little Rock, Arkansas 72203.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
