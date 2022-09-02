Seven state department of transportation projects in Arkansas (along with Missouri), Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia won regional awards in the 2022 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

The contest honored projects that benefit their communities in several ways, such as providing new pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure to connect to a widely used trail in Northern Virginia and improving safety and efficiency for drivers in Arkansas and Missouri along a busy interstate corridor, among many others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.