The Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA) announced that the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) has won all three Perpetual Pavement awards for 2021. Arkansas and Washington State are the only two states to have received awards in all three categories.
In the PPA: By Performance category, ArDOT was recognized for its performance of Highway 9 in Stone County. This is ArDOT’s 12th PPA: By Performance.
In the PPA: By Design category, ArDOT was recognized for its design of I-49 in Benton County.
In the PPA: By Conversion category, ArDOT was recognized for its pavement rehabilitation efforts on I-530 in Jefferson County.
This is the inaugural year for both the PPA: By Design and the PPA: By Conversation award categories.
“We appreciate the Asphalt Pavement Alliance for recognizing ArDOT in these three important areas,” ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor said. “It is an honor for our work to be acknowledged by our industry peers.”
For all three prestigious awards, the project must meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria and demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life asphalt pavements: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value for the traveling public.
The Asphalt Pavement Alliance is a coalition of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the Asphalt Institute, and the State Asphalt Pavement Associations.
