Fourth of July celebrations in the Faulkner County area will begin on Sunday, July 3 continuing through the Fourth of July holiday.
Conway will hold the city’s annual Freedom Fest on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m at Beaver Fork Lake.
Freedom Fest fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m., or whenever it becomes dark, and last for about 30 minutes.
Arkansas-based 90s tribute band Dial Up will be performing at Freedom Fest for the duration of the event.
Food vendors scheduled to be at the event include Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling, Wade’s BBQ, Demur Coffee, Nach’Yo Nachos, Magic Food Bus, Taco Local, Bragg’s Big Bites, Smokeez BBQ, Henry’s Happy Dog and Kona Ice.
The Vilonia Area Chamber of Commerce will host a fireworks show in the Vilonia High School parking lot on Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m. and will have live music, free food, an obstacle course, bounce houses and a giant slide.
There will also be another Independence Day event in Vilonia this upcoming weekend as the Vilonia Church of Christ will be holding its own fireworks show on Sunday. The church-run event will start setting up between 7-7:30 p.m. and will be handing out ice cream treats, with the fireworks show beginning once it gets dark.
The Vilonia City Council at its most recent meeting approved of an ordinance which will allow anyone to shoot fireworks within the Vilonia city limits July 3-5 during the hours of 3-10:30 p.m. Anyone shooting fireworks before or after the designated time within city limits could be fined $100 plus court fees.
Mayflower’s Independence Day Celebration will take place on Monday at the Mayflower High School football field from 5-9 p.m. Mayflower Fire and Rescue will be at the event to spray water at kids during the heat and to allow them to look at their firetrucks and ask questions. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Greenbrier’s Independence Day Celebration will also take place on Monday at the baseball complex on Garrett Road. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
All these 4th of July events are free and open to the public.
