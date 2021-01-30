Faulkner County hospitals and pharmacies have started administering coronavirus vaccines to area school teachers and staff, three school districts confirmed to the Log Cabin on Thursday. Conway Public Schools, Guy-Perkins School District and Greenbrier Public Schools have all hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics for segments of their education staff in the weeks since Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that school teachers and other employees were eligible to receive the vaccine beginning on Jan. 18.
Conway Public Schools spokesman Heather Kendrick said the district’s partnership with city officials and Conway Regional Medical Center allowed them to vaccinate some 300 of their 750 employees on Wednesday. She added that an additional unknown number of employees received the COVID-19 vaccine through non-district means, including at local pharmacies, and that approximately 450 employees have yet to be vaccinated.
“[Conway Public Schools] is confident that when the doses arrive [in Conway], we will get [district staff] vaccinated,” Kendrick said.
Guy-Perkins School District vaccinated 48 of its district employees on Wednesday through a partnership with American Drug Center, a pharmacy in Greenbrier, district superintendent Joe Fisher said. Sixty-five of its employees were eligible to receive the vaccine, but out of personal choice due to significant allergies and the fact some Guy-Perkins staff recently had COVID-19, the remaining 17 staff members didn’t take the vaccine. Additionally, some district staff were ineligible to receive the vaccine, per state guidelines. Fisher said the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine is expected to be administered to district staff on Feb. 23.
Greenbrier Public Schools held its coronavirus vaccine clinic on Jan. 22, the district announced in a Facebook post last week. As of press time, district leadership hadn’t responded to a request for comment on the number of employees to which the clinic administered vaccines.
Vaccine administration is moving quickly in Arkansas after multiple weeks of slow early rollout. Currently, vaccine rollout is in Phase 1B, which includes school district staff, at-risk populations of 70 years old or more and essential workers like first responders. Phase 1C isn’t expected to begin until the beginning of April.
