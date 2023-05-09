Faulkner County high schools are preparing to graduate their seniors this month.
While three area schools – St. Joseph, Greenbrier High School and Quitman Schools – already held their graduation ceremony on Sunday, the other schools have yet to hold theirs.
Mayflower High School is holding its graduation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the University of Central Arkansas’ Farris Center.
Conway High School (CHS) will host its graduation at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. At last week’s school board meeting, CHS Principal Buck Bing told board members that 678 students are currently scheduled to graduate at the May 21 ceremony, but the number will grow ahead of the ceremony.
Conway Christian School will host its graduation at 6 p.m. on Friday at New Life Church, while Vilonia High School will also hold its graduation at 7 p.m. on Friday at Phillip D. Weaver Memorial Stadium.
Guy-Perkins Schools will also host theirs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the High School Gymnasium. 31 seniors in total are graduating from Guy-Perkins. Honor graduates include Kylie Carpenter, Max (Drew) Dollar, Colin Fisher, Landen Harness and Alexis and Aaron Passmore. Fisher and Alexis Passmore are the class’ Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively.
Mount Vernon-Enola High School will host its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on May 15 in the High School Gymnasium.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the University of Central Arkansas held its commencement ceremonies over the weekend, as did Central Baptist College. Hendrix College will host its graduation at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.