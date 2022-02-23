Multiple school districts in Faulkner County announced Wednesday that they will be dismissing students early due to the winter weather storm that’s expected to come through the area Wednesday afternoon.
The Guy-Perkins School District announced Wednesday morning that the campus will be closed all day and students will have an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) day. The 1A Region 3 Basketball games that were scheduled for the district Wednesday have been postponed with a new schedule expected to be announced later.
The Greenbrier School District announced that the district will release car riders at 10:15 a.m. and buses will leave the middle school and junior high at 10:30 a.m, arriving to the elementary schools sometime between 10:35 a.m and 10:40 a.m..
The district had not made a decision as of Wednesday morning if the campus will be closed Thursday, but has made plans for students to access instructional material and assignments through Google Classroom just in case.
The Conway Public School District as well as St. Joseph Schools announced that they will dismiss students at noon. St. Joseph’s After School Program will also not be available Wednesday, and both districts will announce a decision on if schools will be closed Thursday “as soon as possible.”
Conway Christian will dismiss students at 12:45 p.m..
“Because this has popped up at this last minute, I ask for all parents to allow students to complete this school day instead of checking them out early,” Jason Carson, Conway Christian president, said. “We need to make sure we have a productive day, with limited interruptions, to allow our teachers the opportunity to adjust and prepare for the possibility of missing class tomorrow.”
The Vilonia School District will dismiss students at 10:50 a.m.
The Mayflower School District will dismiss students after students finish lunch and buses are ready to go, which school officials estimated to be around 11 a.m.
The Log Cabin Democrat will provide updates when they are available.
UPDATE 2/23 4:30 PM: Conway, Mayflower and Vilonia School Districts will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 24 with virtual instruction.
In the event of winter weather, submit your "snow day" pictures to editorial@thecabin.net to possibly be included in a print edition.
