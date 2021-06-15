Over 50 teenagers from three Central Arkansas churches participated in Ozark Mission Project (OMP) last week in Faulkner and Conway counties, building wheelchair ramps, decks, porches and other necessary projects for county residents in need, Amy Shores, Director of Pastoral Care at Methodist Family Health told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview.
The residents who receive the most help during OMP include the elderly or those who lack the necessary resources to complete home projects, Shores said. Teenagers from First United Methodist Church of Conway, St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock and Asbury United Methodist Church, also of Little Rock, served various projects across the Faulkner and Conway counties area last week.
Teenagers from Conway built an accessibility ramp and made landscaping improvements at the home of Bobbi Langston, a senior resident of Springfield in Conway County, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin.
“Ms. Langston has lived in her home all her life,” the release read. “She requested an accessibility ramp to make it easier to get in and out of [her] home safely.”
Shores said residents in need of assistance submit applications ahead of OMP and are chosen based on need.
She added that OMP is regularly a multi-day sleep away camp. Due to the coronavirus pandemic (which cancelled the 2020 edition), however, organizers for OMP 2021 decided to make it a day camp.
