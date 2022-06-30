Two parishioners from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway were formally ordained as Deacons by Bishop Anthony Taylor on June 11 at Christ the King Church in Little Rock.
Ramon Argueta and Calvin Pearcy achieved this honor after a six-year formation process. It began with a discernment period of about nine months. That was followed by monthly meetings, online and personal instruction in church history, philosophy, counseling and theology. There was also practical training on how Masses are conducted.
“It’s a long and challenging process,” St. Joseph Deacon David French said. “But it prepares you well for a ministry of service.”
As Deacons, they assist priests with baptizing children and conducting marriage and funeral services. They’re also often called on to deliver sermons from the pulpit.
Deacon Pearcy, a retired Little Rock Fire Department Captain who now owns a landscaping business, said his biggest influences in the diaconate process were his wife, Margaret, Deacon Mark Vercamp and Father Tony Robbins. Likewise, Deacon Argueta, who’s in the construction business, credits his wife, Teresa, and Deacon Marcelino Luna.
