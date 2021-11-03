Ark Angel Alliance, the state’s only angel network, announced today that the group has now invested more than half a million dollars in Arkansas-affiliated companies since beginning to invest in early 2020.
Ark Angel Alliance brings accredited investors together to evaluate angel investment opportunities. The group’s current portfolio includes 5 companies – SFC Fluidics, MAIA Biotechnology, Loloft and Vascugenix to name a few.
“We are marking a great milestone in the genesis of angel investing in Arkansas”, said Alese Stroud, Chair of the Ark Angel Alliance Board of Directors, “The group is providing capital at a critical stage for entrepreneurs, but we’re also providing diversified investment opportunities for Arkansas investors”
The group evaluates deals from across the nation, but gives preference to Arkansas-affiliated deals and thus far the group has only invested in Arkansas-affiliated companies.
“As we continue to add more investors to our group, we fully anticipate this number will grow, along with our portfolio companies.”, said Grace Rains, Executive Director of Ark Angel Alliance, “We’re just getting started.”
The group is open to accredited investors and invites them to participate in evaluating investment opportunities. In addition to providing ventures with much-needed capital, Ark Angel Alliance provides investor education and networking opportunities. Investors are encouraged to leverage their expertise to help companies scale and position themselves for an exit.
Angel groups fill an important funding niche between informal investment from family and friends and formal venture capital. The number of angel organizations has more than tripled since 1999, with the Center for Venture Research reporting more than 300,000 active angels across the United States in 2019. Recent estimates from the Center for Venture Research also report that angel groups provided $23.9 billion in start-up financing to nearly 63,730 ventures in 2019.
Ark Angel Alliance serves accredited investors and early-stage startup founders. Both can find more information out at www.arkangelalliance.org or by emailing Grace Rains at grace@arkangelalliance.org.
