Arkansans gathered alongside Arkansas legislators and elected officials at the Arkansas State Capitol building Monday for the annual “Christmas at the Capitol” celebration.
The “Christmas at the Capitol” celebration is held every year beginning at noon where Arkansas legislators and elected officials buy and hand out gifts in the Old Supreme Court Room of the State Capitol building to children who are in state custody.
“We try to give a wrapped gift to each youth, and if possible gifts for every facility,” Sen. Missy Irvin said. “This will be the first Christmas away from home for many of the kids in foster care, so it’s a very emotional season.”
Missy Irvin is a senator from Mountain View who started the annual tradition in 2015 with her mother-in-law, Mollie Irvin, Missy she chaired the Senate Committee on Children and Youth.
“The youths in juvenile facilities are vulnerable because they are so often overlooked when they are in confinement,” Missy said. “As much as anyone, they need to know the love of Christmas, and because they are in our care and custody we all should think of them as our children.”
Missy brought together officials from the Department of Human Services (DHS), the state Youth Services Division (DYS) and the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) as well as volunteers from a family advocacy group named “The CALL” to make this tradition of giving happen.
“I always enjoy seeing the hard work done by DHS, DCFS, DYS, and the Arkansas General Assembly during ‘Christmas at the Capitol,’” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Facebook post after the event. “Their work to provide children in foster care with Christmas gifts truly exemplifies the spirit of giving & I appreciate the invitation to join them.”
