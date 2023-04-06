Arkansas PBS is developing a new program showcasing the wonderful, weird and wild collectibles and antiques to be found throughout Arkansas.

Filming Aug. 5 and 6 at the Arkansas PBS studios in Conway, “Arkansas Treasures” encourages supporters from across the state to bring treasures from their attics, basements, barns and beyond to be evaluated by a professional (for entertainment purposes only) and potentially have their stories shared in the December broadcast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.