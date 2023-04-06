Arkansas PBS is developing a new program showcasing the wonderful, weird and wild collectibles and antiques to be found throughout Arkansas.
Filming Aug. 5 and 6 at the Arkansas PBS studios in Conway, “Arkansas Treasures” encourages supporters from across the state to bring treasures from their attics, basements, barns and beyond to be evaluated by a professional (for entertainment purposes only) and potentially have their stories shared in the December broadcast.
“This one-of-a-kind opportunity gives viewers a chance to finally find out more about that item tucked away in the attic – and see if it is worth more than just sentimental value,” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said. “We can’t wait to see all the treasures that will come through our studio doors in August, and we’re even more excited about the stories behind them.
“Maybe we’ll get to surprise someone with a financial value beyond their wildest dreams – and maybe their item and story will end up in the final production.”
“Arkansas Treasures” will feature several professional evaluators meeting with individuals to discuss the heirlooms, collectibles and garage sale finds that they’re eager to learn more about, and viewers will get to hear the stories of how they acquired these items and how much each is potentially worth. The program is slated to premiere in December. Amory LeCuyer, owner and lead appraiser for Hampton House Auctions in Yorktown, Virginia, serves as Lead Appraiser for the production.
To provide a fair, secure and efficient experience, all attendees are required to register in advance. Admission for two people and evaluation of up to two items total is now available for a donation of $120 to Arkansas PBS Foundation. In addition to admission, the donation includes a year-long Arkansas PBS membership; a subscription to on-demand streaming of favorite PBS programs through Arkansas PBS Passport; and one year of Arkansas PBS Magazine with the network’s latest programming, news and highlights.
Due to occupancy restrictions, walk-ins cannot be accommodated, so registration is required to attend the event. Registered attendees may bring a guest, but guests cannot bring items to be evaluated. A limited number of free lottery tickets will be made available closer to the August 2023 tapings.
Event guidelines
Items cannot exceed 50 pounds and must be easily carried by hand. For liability reasons, Arkansas PBS’s staff and volunteers are not permitted to assist with items. No items may be left unattended. Arkansas PBS’s professional evaluators will not evaluate coins, currency, stamps, vehicles, explosives, ammunition of any kind, glass fire extinguishers or items containing hazardous materials. Antique firearms must not be loaded; antique firearms and edged weapons will be inspected upon arrival.
Items do not need to have local ties to Arkansas. Collectibles from anywhere around the world are welcome. A collection may be considered as a single item. However, if objects of the collection are bulky, attendee should bring a representative sampling of the collection.
Examples of items that can be brought for evaluation include: artwork, antique firearms, books and historic documents, jewelry, toys and games, Civil War memorabilia, mineralogy and gemstones and agricultural collectibles.
