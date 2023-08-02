Jonesboro woman claims $2 million Powerball prize
The $2 million Powerball prize winner from the July 17 drawing claimed her lottery winnings today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center in Little Rock. She is a resident of Jonesboro and has elected to remain anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 29, 221 Co-Op Drive in Bono. The winning numbers for that night were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with the Powerball being 21. The multiplier was four.
The player matched the five white balls but didn’t have the Powerball number. However, she increased her $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.
The winner was at home when she got the sudden urge to play the lottery the night of the Powerball drawing.
“I play the lottery a few times a year and saw advertising that the jackpot was really big, so I told my husband that I needed to purchase a ticket,” the winner told lottery officials.
The Arkansan said she realized she had won big after checking her ticket on the lottery’s website on the same night of the draw, although the player initially thought she had only won a $100,000 prize.
“My husband was already in bed, but I woke him up to look over the ticket with me,” she said. “We were still unsure of the prize amount, so we called my sister and brother-in-law to double-check the ticket.”
She was stunned when the duo confirmed her Powerball ticket actually showed a $2 million prize.
“It was unbelievable. My husband and I haven’t gotten any real sleep since that night,” she chuckled.
The couple said they plan to pay off their house and purchase new family vehicles with the lottery prize. They would also like to buy a home on Spring River in Hardy and start planning for early retirement.
For other lottery players hoping to follow in her footsteps, the winner offers a simple piece of advice: play responsibly. “And don’t stop dreaming about winning the lottery,” she added.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products, which means Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 29 will receive a $20,000 commission check from ASL for selling the winning ticket.
Garfield woman claims $220,001 in lottery’s Natural State Jackpot
Marites Chambers of Garfield claimed a $220,001 lottery prize Tuesday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center. She purchased the winning Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket at Village Market, 17047 Marshall St. in Garfield, for the July 28 drawing.
The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 7, 9, 10, 12 and 19. Chambers purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split the $440,000 jackpot, which was also the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
The second winner, who bought their ticket at Kum & Go No. 402, 816 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell, has yet to claim their $220,000 lottery prize. They have 180 days from the July 28 draw date to claim their winnings.
Chambers regularly plays the lottery and won her $200,000 prize by matching all five numbers drawn from a Quick Pick play. She also won a break-even prize of $1 on an extra play on the ticket by matching two numbers.
“I have to protect this ticket,” was her first thought when she realized she had a winning ticket.
“I was so excited that I couldn’t contain myself,” she told lottery officials.
Chambers first told her husband, James, about her win. The couple plans to put the lottery prize toward home improvements, bills and possibly a mutual fund.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products. Village Market will receive $2,200 in commission for selling the winning ticket.
“We are ecstatic that our first NSJ winner has claimed her prize, and we thank Village Market for being our retail partner,” Eric Hagler, ASL executive director, said. “With the help of our retailers across the state, we have funded more than 720,000 college scholarships totaling more than one billion dollars.”
The NSJ, which is exclusive to Arkansas, draws at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. NSJ starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every drawing until it hits $150,000. After that, it grows by $10,000 every drawing until it’s won.
For more information on how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.
