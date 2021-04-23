Arkansas has administered the coronavirus vaccine to its one millionth recipient, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a live press conference at the State Capitol on Thursday. The recipient of the vaccine on Thursday, a student at Shorter College in North Little Rock, took the vaccine jab in front of gathered media ahead of the governor’s brief remarks. The first vaccine recipient in the state, a nurse at the Arkansas Department of Health, administered the vaccine.
In honor of the occasion, the governor gave the two women commemorative pins of the same type he wears on his suits regularly.
Also on Thursday, the governor reported the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Report Card, which graded every state and territory on key performance indicators which included the ordering of future vaccines, current vaccine inventory, administration of vaccines and equity in the vaccine rollout.
The CDC’s report graded Arkansas above the national and regional average on the ordering of vaccines, as well as performing healthily on vaccine administration, per the governor. Additionally, the governor said the state was performing excellently in vaccine equity and administering vaccinations to a diverse collection of Arkansans. The one poor mark Arkansas received on the report came in vaccine inventory. Due to a significant amount of vaccine hesitancy and a lack of demand, the state is struggling to turn over its vaccine inventory quickly, the governor said.
“We have ordered [vaccines] well, we have the supply here, but [Arkansas’] demand [for COVID-19 vaccines] is slackening off,” the governor said. “We’re working with our pharmacy partners [and] medical providers to reach out [to hesitant Arkansans], but we need everyone to participant in increasing vaccine demand and get a shot.”
With the one millionth Arkansan vaccinated against the threat of the coronavirus, the state now sits at about 33 percent of the total population partially or fully vaccinated, the governor said. While he celebrated Thursday’s milestone, the governor said he is ready to aim for even loftier targets.
“I’m anxious to [move] from 33 percent all the way up to the highest level [of vaccination Arkansas] can [reach],” the governor said.
At the end of the governor’s remarks, another vaccine recipient received her vaccine and began the state’s vaccine count again at 1,000,001.
